National Trust closes car park at world's tallest Christmas tree again after overcrowding
Car park at Cragside too full once more to allow more visitors in
The National Trust was forced to close access to the world’s tallest Christmas tree at Cragside in Northumbria once more, after reopening the centrepiece.
Access was closed off to the 44.5m giant redwood on Saturday and Sunday afternoons as the car parks to the tourist attraction were rammed.
And at midday on Monday, the trust shared on its Facebook page that the tree, which is twice as high as the Angel of the north and lit by 1,300 fairy lights, was again at site capacity.
“We are extremely busy today (Tuesday 30 December) and we have temporarily stopped entry to ensure the adjacent main road is clear,” an updated statement read.
“If you are waved on, you can visit the nearby village of Rothbury. Alnwick is roughly 20 minutes away or our nearest National Trust property is Wallington.”
It is expected that the trust will share updates about a potential reopening later on Tuesday.
The tree is overlooked by Cragside House, the stately home which is currently open until January 4, while the owners, the Armstrong family, are away.
Inside, a room of the house has also been decked out for a servant’s ball, a real life event which happened in 1894.
“The house, gardens, cafe, shop and estate are all open as usual, just please bear in mind there is no parking space available so you will need to arrive by public transport,” a statement added.
“Please check the website before travelling for the latest information. We will update this notice when we are able to reopen. Thank you.”
The National Trust said there is no ticketing system and that non members will be charged £15 for entry, while children are charged £7.30.
Visitors can see the tree until the grounds close at 5pm.