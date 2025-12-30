The National Trust was forced to close access to the world’s tallest Christmas tree at Cragside in Northumbria once more, after reopening the centrepiece.

Access was closed off to the 44.5m giant redwood on Saturday and Sunday afternoons as the car parks to the tourist attraction were rammed.

And at midday on Monday, the trust shared on its Facebook page that the tree, which is twice as high as the Angel of the north and lit by 1,300 fairy lights, was again at site capacity.

“We are extremely busy today (Tuesday 30 December) and we have temporarily stopped entry to ensure the adjacent main road is clear,” an updated statement read.

“If you are waved on, you can visit the nearby village of Rothbury. Alnwick is roughly 20 minutes away or our nearest National Trust property is Wallington.”