Nationwide: How customers can get £100 in June Fairer Share scheme
Bank shares how customers can benefit as £440 million will be paid to 4.4 million customers
Nationwide has shared details of how customers can receive £100 in June as part of its Fairer Share scheme.
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The bank will pay out £440 million across its 4.4 million customers for the 2026 giveaway, which comes after it made a pre-tax profit of £1.49 billion for the year to the end of March.
Nationwide has said that, after taking over Virgin Money, its profit is down from the £2.3bn it made last year, which it has said is also a consequence of its Fairer Share scheme, which has been running since 2023.
Nationwide said around £1.5 billion will have been returned to members since the scheme began, and it aims to make the payments every year, depending on the group’s financial performance.
Muir Matheson, Nationwide’s chief finance officer, said: “I would say, though, that we haven’t used that as an opportunity for profiteering or anything like that.
“We always try to give the best possible rates in that context to our members.”
Here is what its members need to know.
How Nationwide members can get their £100 in the June Fairer Share scheme
Nationwide members will be paid between June 10 and 30 if,
- They had a current account open on March 31, 2026,
- Used that current account in January, February, or March at least once,
- Had at least £100 in savings with Nationwide at the end of any day in March 2026, or was owed at least £100 on a mortgage with Nationwide by the end of March.
All three criteria must be met and if they are you will receive the money automatically, and you will not need to sign up or fill out any form.
The money will come into your account with the reference: 'Nationwide Fairer Share Payment'.
Visit Nationwide's website for all of the terms and conditions.