Nationwide has shared details of how customers can receive £100 in June as part of its Fairer Share scheme.

The bank will pay out £440 million across its 4.4 million customers for the 2026 giveaway, which comes after it made a pre-tax profit of £1.49 billion for the year to the end of March.

Nationwide has said that, after taking over Virgin Money, its profit is down from the £2.3bn it made last year, which it has said is also a consequence of its Fairer Share scheme, which has been running since 2023.

Nationwide said around £1.5 billion will have been returned to members since the scheme began, and it aims to make the payments every year, depending on the group’s financial performance.

Muir Matheson, Nationwide’s chief finance officer, said: “I would say, though, that we haven’t used that as an opportunity for profiteering or anything like that.

“We always try to give the best possible rates in that context to our members.”

Here is what its members need to know.