The bank has made the pledge to support customers in-person rather than reducing their presence on the high street.

Nationwide have vowed to keep all branches open until 2030. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nationwide Building Society has made a new pledge to keep each of its 696 Nationwide and Virgin Money branches combined open until at least 2030.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new commitment, which extends the society’s existing “branch promise” by at least another two years, applies even when a Nationwide branch. The pledge is also set to include Virgin Money branches - even when the two are located close to each other - after Nationwide's purchase of Virgin Money last year. It follows the ban on Nationwide's advert starring Dominic West by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) - an ad that was branded misleading by the regulator over claims made about its branches. The ad had suggested Nationwide was not closing branches, but the ASA found this suggestion to be misleading, with Nationwide having previously closed a significant number of branches, with its promise of "no more closures" only extending until 2026. The pledge has been made despite many bank branches being closed, with services such as banking hubs (where spaces are shared by multiple banks) and Post Office branches helping to plug the gaps. Read more: Thousands of NHS staff face redundancy after £1 billion cost package approved Read more: Rachel Reeves considers another hike to booze duties in move that could 'kill pub industry'

High Street Branch Nationwide Building Society has vowed to keep branches open. Picture: Alamy