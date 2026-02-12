They reportedly met while she was an intern at the Nato headquarters, sparking a romance that is a 'open secret' among top level diplomats

Angus Lapsley was revealed to be in a relationship with his former assistant Francesca Cortini. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Alice Padgett

Senior figures have raised concern after Britain's ambassador to Nato has sparked up a romance with an Italian intern half his age and moved her into his official residence.

Top-level diplomats have revealed that Angus Lapsley, 55, is in a relationship with his former assistant Francesca Cortini. Sources say the father-of-two reportedly met the 29-year-old while she was an intern at the Nato headquarters, sparking a romance that is a "open secret" among UK officials. Read more: US-UK ‘special relationship’ allowed Taylor Swift tour to continue in face of terror threat Read more: UK to provide Ukraine with more than £500 million in new defence missiles and systems, MoD announces

Mr Lapsley and Ms Cortini at Nato HQ. Picture: X

According to the Times, the pair met shortly after Mr Lapsley left top secret files at a bus stop in Kent, detailing the locations of British special forces in Kabul. Mr Lapsley and his former intern are now thought to be living in the five-storey hotel British residence in Belgium. A source said: "They have made no attempt to hide their relationship. "Angus used the residence as if it was his, and the woman was there for Christmas and summer receptions." The ambassador reportedly pulled out of a meeting at Nato headquarters on Wednesday after he and the Foreign Office were made aware that details of his relationship would soon be made public. The issue has allegedly been brought to the attention of Admiral Sir Keith Blount - the most senior British officer in Nato. Dame Caroline Wilson, who's expected to take over as the UK's ambassador to the European Union, said it was "inappropriate" for the couple to be living together.

Angus Lapsley arriving at a Nato summit in Poland. Picture: Alamy