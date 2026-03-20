Nato is facing a stark warning from defence experts: it is not prepared for a new era of warfare defined not by cutting-edge weapons alone, but by the ruthless combination of precision and cheap mass-produced drones.

“This war has demonstrated a decisive shift in the character of warfare,” retired US General Gordon “Skip” Davis said. “Adversaries no longer face a trade-off between precision and scale. They now combine both.”

Meanwhile, adversaries such as Iran and Russia are able to churn out drones at scale, in some cases targeting production levels of up to 1,000 per day.

In just a matter of weeks, the US has burned through more than 1,000 interceptors, while production remains limited to the hundreds per year.

Advanced militaries like the US and its allies are being forced into a losing economic battle, using multi-million-dollar interceptors to shoot down drones that can cost as little as £20,000.

A high-level briefing by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) laid bare what recent fighting in the Middle East has made impossible to ignore.

Instead of trying to match Nato tank-for-tank or jet-for-jet, rivals are opting for something far more effective: overwhelming sophisticated defences with volume.

Cheap drones, launched in large numbers, are designed not necessarily to win outright, but to exhaust air defence systems, drain stockpiles and stretch response capabilities to breaking point.

Crucially, the lesson is not just about hardware. Experts repeatedly warned that Nato problem is systemic. Its doctrine, production capacity, and even its software infrastructure are struggling to keep pace with a battlefield evolving in real time.

Jason Israel, a former US National Security Council official, described the gap bluntly: “You can have thousands of unmanned systems, but without the software layer to connect them, you get a completely different outcome.”

Put simply, the alliance has built exquisite systems that do not scale, and a fragmented digital backbone that does not integrate.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has spent the past four years doing the exact opposite.

Under relentless attack from Russian drones and missiles, Kyiv has been forced to innovate quickly and cheaply. The result is a layered air defence model that relies not just on high-end systems like Patriot missiles, but on large numbers of low-cost interceptor drones.

Some of these cost as little as £2,000 to £5,000 each and are now responsible for a significant proportion of drone shootdowns across Ukraine.

It is not elegant, but it works.

“Ukraine has demonstrated a new model of air defence,” Davis said. “The question is no longer just how to defeat a threat, but how to do so at sustainable cost and scale.”

That model is now being exported. Ukrainian experts, battle-hardened by years of constant drone warfare, have been deployed to advise partners in the Middle East. Their experience, built through necessity rather than theory, is rapidly becoming one of the most valuable commodities in modern defence.

But while militaries are paying attention, there are growing concerns that political systems are not keeping up.

Despite widespread recognition of the threat, experts warned there is still a lack of urgency at government level across Nato. Defence procurement remains slow, fragmented and often geared towards legacy systems ill-suited to this new kind of conflict.

“There is strong interest from the military,” Davis said. “What we don’t see yet is the response from governments.”

That gap could prove costly. Because this is not just a battlefield issue anymore. Civilian infrastructure, from energy networks to ports and communications systems, is increasingly in the crosshairs.

The same cheap drone tactics can be used to disrupt economies, not just armies.