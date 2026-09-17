The Nato secretary general said on Thursday that members of the defensive alliance “have to stick to that path” towards allocating 3.5% of GDP

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband Meets With NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The UK needs a “credible path” towards hitting its Nato defence spending target – with increases every year, the alliance’s chief Mark Rutte has said.

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The Nato secretary general said on Thursday that members of the defensive alliance “have to stick to that path” towards allocating 3.5% of gross domestic product – a measure of the size of the economy – for core defence spending by 2035, and set out “yearly increments”. It comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham is under political pressure to show how the UK will meet that goal. The Government has so far only budgeted to hike defence spending to 2.7% of GDP by 2027/28, but there are no firm details on how further increases will be achieved beyond that date. Mr Rutte said reaching the 3.5% target could not happen immediately because Nato countries needed time to expand their armed forces and defence industries. Read more: Burnham vows UK’s ‘unwavering’ commitment to Nato in first talks with alliance chief Read more: Nato fighter jets shoot down drone over Lithuania

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte look at a robotic dog during a visit to see defence technology at RAL Space National Space Laboratory, in Didcot. Picture: Getty

The Nato chief said on Thursday: “You cannot spend it today, but you can also not wait ’til 2035. “And that is why you need a credible path towards that 3.5%, and yearly increments.” Warning about the threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin after a spate of hybrid attacks on European soil, Mr Rutte said: “Let’s not be naive about what he might do against Nato.” He continued: “I think we are on the right path now to make sure that also going forward we stay ahead of the Russians. “But again, that means that all of us, the UK and all the others, have to to stick to that path to the 3.5% with yearly increments.” Chancellor John Healey quit as defence secretary in Sir Keir Starmer’s administration in a row over funding, arguing that it was necessary to reach 3% by 2030.

Rutte warned about the threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin after a spate of hybrid attacks on European soil. Picture: Getty