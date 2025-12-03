Lord George Robertson said the UK was "underprepared" for any attacks

Former NATO chief says 'pressure needs to be on the Chancellor' amid concerns over UK's defence spending. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

The former chief of NATO has told LBC that pressure needs to be put on Rachel Reeves after claims were made that the UK is failing to meet defence spending targets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Lord George Robertson said the Chancellor "needs to know what she signed up for." It comes after claims were made that the Government is failing to deliver on recommendations made by the recent Strategic Defence Review, which pledged to increase defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP, but not until 2035. When asked if he trusts Labour to "give defence the priority it needs" following last week's Budget, Lord Robertson said: "I think the pressure needs to be on the Chancellor. Read more: Labour MPs' backlash over 'Putin-esque' measures after Justice Secretary announces scrapping of jury trials Read more: Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump's top team cancelled as Ukraine peace talks stall

'He cannot beat NATO, even if he's destroying Russia's economy to prepare for that war.'



Putin is completely unprepared to back up his threats, says Lord Robertson, who helped write the Strategic Defence Review. pic.twitter.com/YOEhzJUYb0 — LBC (@LBC) December 3, 2025

"She needs to know what she signed up to, because she signed up to the Strategic Defence Review. "It's a government publication. She's going to have to recognise that that is a fact of life. "The money will have to be made available in some way."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would be ready for war if necessary. Picture: Alamy

Vladimir Putin welcomed Donald Trump’s delegation to Moscow on Tuesday for the latest round of peace talks aimed at ending the Ukraine war. But the president’s team left without a deal, as the Kremlin declared "the two sides were neither further nor closer to resolving the crisis in Ukraine. There is a lot of work to be done." A meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s aides and the same US delegates who visited Moscow was then also cancelled. Lord Robertson, who served as Secretary General of NATO from 1999 to 2003, told Andrew that the defence review was designed to ensure the UK was "able to deal with the likes of Russia or China or any combination of our adversaries outside of there."

Rachel Reeves delivered her Budget speech last week. Picture: Alamy

He said: "We're under prepared, not unprepared. We're underprepared at the present moment, but we're not under any serious conventional attack. "It's going to be tricky, it's going to be difficult, but we have to live with that in order to get to the point where the Government will have to produce the money." Ahead of peace talks with the US, Putin said: "We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now." Reacting to the developments, Lord Robertson said: "I don't trust him at all. "I don't think he can be trusted because the speech that he made yesterday was genuine nuclear sabre raffling, which I think is profoundly unsatisfactory. "I think that the Chinese and the North Koreans and the Iranians, who are in partnership with them, will be very worried about that kind of nonsense at the moment. "He cannot beat NATO. "NATO and the NATO countries are substantially more powerful than he is, even if he is destroying the Russian economy in order to be ready to fight that war in the future."