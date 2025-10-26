The country's president described the operation as a hybrid attack as the airspace was closed for the second night running.

Vilnius Airport has shut after objects were spotted in its airspace. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Lithuania's largest airport was closed on Sunday, alongside the nation's border crossings with its neighbour and Russian-ally Belarus, after several objects entered its airspace for the fourth time in a week.

The NATO member said Vilnius Airport was closed after the objects, thought to be helium balloons, are used by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes. But it also blasted Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for allowing the operation to continue. “The National Security Commission will meet next week to assess … what can be done short-term that would be painful to the smugglers and to Lukashenko’s regime, which allows them to thrive,” Lithuania’s Prime Minister Igna Ruginiene said in a statement. It marks the fourth time this week air traffic in Vilnius has been disrupted. Read more: Putin gloats of new 'unstoppable' missile dubbed 'Flying Chernobyl' claiming Russia launched warhead with unlimited range Read more: Ukraine’s drone revolution is speaking the only language Trump understands: Power

An officer inspects a balloon used to carry cigarettes into Lithuania, because Belarussian smugglers often use them to ferry the contraband into the European Union. Picture: Alamy

Lithuanian president President Gitanas Nauseda has described the incursions as a hybrid attack. “The President views the incidents of recent days and the disruptions to airport operations as a hybrid attack on Lithuania that requires both a symmetrical and asymmetrical response,” his office said in a statement. It comes amid a series of drone sightings in European airports. Munish Airport in Germany was forced to shit its airspace twice in less than 24-hours on Ocober,17 flights after drones were seen in its airspace. Meanwhile last month, Copenhagen and Oslo Airports were forced to shut temporarily after sightings of the devices halted all take-offs and landings. Drones were also spotted near Danish military facilities, raising fears about the NATO countries’ vulnerability to drones attack and potential Russian fears involvement. It came amid Russian drones and fighter jets entering allied skies in what officials believed was a Kremlin attempt to test Western resolve.

Lithuania's leaders hit out at Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for allowing the smuggling. Picture: Alamy