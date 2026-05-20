The NATO chief added that security in Europe "has fundamentally changed"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during the Bucharest Nine (B9) and Nordic Countries Summit in Bucharest, Romania on May 13. Picture: Alex Nicodim/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

NATO Chief Mark Rutte has warned that the military alliance needs to move away from an over-reliance on the United States.

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Speaking ahead of a meeting of the bloc in Sweden, the Secretary General told reporters that while NATO will always be a transatlantic alliance, there needs to be "fairer sharing of the responsibility". He added that Europe and Canada "are stepping up" by investing more money and taking on greater responsibility for "conventional defence". It comes amid reports that the Trump administration is going to reduce the pool of military assets available to NATO countries during a crisis or conflict. President Donald Trump has made clear he expects European countries to take over primary responsibility for the continent's security from the United States. Read more: Putin’s shadow fleet could cripple Britain from beneath the North Sea Read more: 'Old friends' Xi and Putin to meet in Beijing 'for tea' after Trump visit

President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images