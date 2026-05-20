NATO needs to move away from an ‘unhealthy reliance on one ally,’ says Rutte
The NATO chief added that security in Europe "has fundamentally changed"
NATO Chief Mark Rutte has warned that the military alliance needs to move away from an over-reliance on the United States.
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Speaking ahead of a meeting of the bloc in Sweden, the Secretary General told reporters that while NATO will always be a transatlantic alliance, there needs to be "fairer sharing of the responsibility".
He added that Europe and Canada "are stepping up" by investing more money and taking on greater responsibility for "conventional defence".
It comes amid reports that the Trump administration is going to reduce the pool of military assets available to NATO countries during a crisis or conflict.
President Donald Trump has made clear he expects European countries to take over primary responsibility for the continent's security from the United States.
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"Moving away from unhealthy over-reliance on one Ally to a fairer sharing of the responsibility for our collective security," Mr Rutte said.
"And, as anticipated, the United States is also adapting.
"We see this not only as the US adjusts its force posture in Europe. But in the new distribution of leadership roles for example in NATO’s Command Structure – where Europe will lead all three Joint Force Commands, while the US will lead the three component commands.
"We will continue to see this transformation to a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO: NATO 3.0. A stronger NATO, with a healthier, more sustainable division of responsibilities to deliver the security we all need."
The NATO chief added that security in Europe "has fundamentally changed", saying that it is "more dangerous and more contested".
It's important, he said, that NATO allies work together to protect the future and security of Europe.
Mr Rutte said: "Russia remains the most direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security. It continues to wage a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine.
"At the same time, Allies face persistent and growing attempts to undermine our security and stability including cyber-attacks, sabotage, and threats to our critical infrastructure."