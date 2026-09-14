Nato fighter jets have shot down a drone over Lithuania after it entered the country’s airspace from neighbouring Belarus, officials said.

An emergency alert was sent to mobile phones in Vilnius, Trakai and Elektrėnai shortly after midnight, warning residents of a potential aerial threat and urging them to seek shelter.

Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre said the drone was destroyed around 30 minutes later near Navasiolkai in the Alytus region.

President Gitanas Nausėda said on X: “A drone that just entered Lithuanian airspace was destroyed by NATO fighter jets.

“I thank Allied personnel for their swift response.

“With Russia intensifying its aggression against Ukraine, such readiness is vital for our region.”

It is reported to be the first time a drone has been shot down inside Lithuanian territory.

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