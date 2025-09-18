NATO forces cannot play any peacekeeping role in Ukraine, the Russian Ambassador to the UK has told LBC.

Andrei Kelin told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Russia would not accept the proposals from the so-called coalition of the willing to have NATO forces playing a peacekeeping role in Ukraine.

Plans by the coalition of the willing, a partnership of western nations led by the UK and France, aim to guarantee Kyiv’s security in the event of a ceasefire.

The UK and France have said they would commit troops to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

However, Mr Kelin has strongly rejected the idea, claiming the discussions by western countries are "in vain".

He told LBC: "NATO forces cannot play any peacekeeping role. Peacekeeping role can only played by United Nations, and that is all."

