NATO forces cannot play any peacekeeping role in Ukraine, says Russian ambassador
NATO forces cannot play any peacekeeping role in Ukraine, the Russian Ambassador to the UK has told LBC.
Listen to this article
Andrei Kelin told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Russia would not accept the proposals from the so-called coalition of the willing to have NATO forces playing a peacekeeping role in Ukraine.
Plans by the coalition of the willing, a partnership of western nations led by the UK and France, aim to guarantee Kyiv’s security in the event of a ceasefire.
The UK and France have said they would commit troops to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine.
However, Mr Kelin has strongly rejected the idea, claiming the discussions by western countries are "in vain".
He told LBC: "NATO forces cannot play any peacekeeping role. Peacekeeping role can only played by United Nations, and that is all."
Read more: Russian ambassador claims Ukraine behind ‘false flag’ drone incursions in Poland and Romania as Moscow denies targeting NATO states
Read more: Vladimir Putin 'open to' visiting US for World Cup to get 'closer' to Trump, Russian ambassador tells LBC
Asked how close troops would be allowed to the Ukrainian border with Russia, he said: "No, no way. We will not accept, I am absolutely sure, or I have very strong doubts that we are going to accept any presence of NATO contingents on the Ukrainian territory."
"We will not go into this agreement, this type of agreement which will stipulate a presence of NATO bases, NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine," he continued.
"So this is all in vain. This is all in vain, all efforts by the coalition. We need serious security guarantees which can be provided by, for instance, by the state members of Security Council."
Last week, Yvette Cooper announced a raft of sanctions on Russia as the Foreign Secretary visited Kyiv for the first overseas visit in her new role.
The 100 fresh sanctions target Moscow’s military and energy sectors, the Foreign Office said.
Among the companies sanctioned are firms which supply Russia with equipment such as electronics, chemicals and explosives used to manufacture missiles and other weapons.
The sanctions also target 70 ships involved in Mr Putin’s “shadow fleet” operation, responsible for illicitly carrying cargo since the start of the war in Ukraine.