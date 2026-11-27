Nato fighter jets scrambled as drone violates Latvia's airspace
The incursion comes amid growing concerns about the Ukraine war spreading beyond its borders.
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An unidentified drone briefly violated Latvian airspace in the early hours of Friday, the country's armed forces said in a statement, in another recent violation of the airspace of a European Union and a NATO member.
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NATO fighter jets and an interceptor drone were deployed in response and an airspace violation alert for the eastern Ludza municipality was issued before being lifted shortly after, the military said.
A lower-threat alert for the Balvi municipality, north of Ludza, was also reversed, it added.
The alerts were issued as Russia's Leningrad region was repelling a drone attack in which the region's Governor Alexander Drozdenko said over 40 of the pilotless aircraft were downed.
The brief incursion into Latvian airspace comes amid growing concerns about the war in Ukraine spreading beyond its borders, as Kyiv and Moscow regularly exchange strikes.
Read more: Poland foils Russian 'false flag' attack plot targeting civilians to 'drive wedge between Nato and Ukraine'
Read more: Russian drone 'intentionally' violates Polish air space during attack on Ukraine
It comes after Poland accused Moscow on Tuesday of deliberately violating its airspace after saying a Russian surveillance drone briefly crossed the border.
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte pledged to defend every inch of Polish territory following the increased suspected Russian incursions.
Poland has also reported two Russian missiles and a drone in its airspace last Friday including a cruise missile which struck a rural part of southern Poland, prompting Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to say Nato is going to increase its support to the nation’s eastern border.
Although Ukraine has received significant support from Nato nations, it is not a member of the bloc meaning other nations are not legally obliged to go to war with Russia in its defence.
However, if Poland is formally attacked, every Nato member state would be drawn into an official war with Putin.
While no Nato nation has been officially invaded in the same vein as Ukraine, many have reported cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, and lone state-sponsored terror attacks believed to stem from Russia.