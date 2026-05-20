This is the first time that an alert of this kind has been sounded since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022

The drone was sent out to residents in Vilnius after the drone was spotted at the border. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The president and prime minister of Lithuania were moved to safe houses on Wednesday after drone activity near the border with Belarus sounded the alert, warning residents of Vilnius to take shelter.

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The drone was suspected to belong to Russia, raising the alarm for the residents of Vilnius. Picture: Getty

The Lithuanian Amy said that NATO jets had orders to detect and destroy the drone, but could not locate it. "Based on the parameters we saw, it's most likely either a combat drone or a drone designed to deceive systems and lure targets," Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center, told a news briefing. "The electronic countermeasures here can't tell us whether an explosive device detonated or not. It's very, very difficult." Vitkauskas believed it was probably a drone based on the altitude and speed, but added, "We can't say at this stage exactly what kind of drone it was or where it was launched." The east of Lithuania is on the border of Russia-allied Belarus to the east, and to the west is Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commended the alliance's 'calm and proportionate' reaction to the drone sightings. Picture: Getty