Both Poland and Romania launched jets overnight in response to a Russian bombardment in western Ukraine near their borders.

Russia unleashed 470 attack drones and 48 missiles across Ukraine, striking the western cities of Lviv and Ternopil.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strikes, which damaged residential buildings far from the country’s eastern front line, killed nine people and injured dozens, with others trapped under rubble.

Romania scrambled fighter jets early on Wednesday morning after Russian drones were detected in its airspace, the defence ministry said.

Two German Eurofighters and two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were scrambled as the ministry warned citizens in the southeastern counties of Tulcea and Galati to take cover.

The ministry said the radar first picked up the signal of a drone 8 km inside national airspace near the villages of Periprava and Chilia Veche in Tulcea County.

The drone signal disappeared off the radar before reappearing intermittently for 12 minutes near villages in Galati county, it added.

The ministry added that "no impact with the ground of any aerial vehicle'" had been reported but that "teams of specialists" were "ready to initiate searches in the area".

