Fighter jets on a NATO air defence mission have shot down a 'suicide drone' that entered Latvian airspace on Friday.

Five bordering nations in the Baltic states were seen to declare airspace threats during the early hours of Friday, with airspace restrictions also imposed across Finland.

“Nato Baltic Air Policing mission fighters were scrambled in response to the threat in Latvian airspace”, said a Defence Ministry statement emerging from Riga.

Described as a "foreign unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)", the drone is said to have entered Latvian airspace as a result of "Russian electromagnetic warfare," Latvia's military said in a statement.

The drone incident comes after Ukraine attacked the Leningrad region, close to Finland and Estonia, leading to a fire at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, a major hub for oil exports.

Ukraine has been striking targets within Russia, from ports and refineries to commercial warehouses, in a bid to raise the costs for Moscow of pursuing the full-scale war it launched in 2022.

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