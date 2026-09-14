The officer was removed from his post and sent back to Spain amid suspicions that the woman was spying for Russia

The Spanish naval officer, who has not been named, started a relationship with US-Polish dual national Janina White in October 2024. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

A Nato officer's relationship with a woman he met on Tinder triggered a security alert at a British military base over fears she was spying for Russia.

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Ms White, 49, was born in the Soviet Union and moved to the UK as a teenager, . Picture: Social Media

Both Spain and Nato launched a security investigation into the relationship. This led to a Spanish decision to suspend the officer's national security clearance, according to court documents seen by the Telegraph. In summer 2025, the Spanish officer was banned from the Marcom base and returned to Spain. In August, the couple were denied entry when they tried to enter Northwood. The police were called and the couple left without being detained or arrested. Ms White, 49, who was born in the Soviet Union and lives in Romford, south-east London after moving to the UK as a teenager, said she had been unfairly discriminated against on the basis of her Russian heritage.

Northwood HQ, Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty

She was never arrested and no investigation ever yielded evidence she is a foreign agent. She told the Telegraph: “I definitely know I am not a Russian spy. The last time I checked I wasn’t". The Spaniard, a married father of two who separated from from his wife shortly before starting a relationship with Ms White, said he had been subjected to "a gradual and calculated process of social and professional isolation”. In an email to a colleague, he said his family had been subject to a "psychological toll" and were “progressively excluded from social interactions”.