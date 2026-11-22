Poland has reported increased Russian aggression on its borders

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks with journalists at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Picture: dpa picture alliance/Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte has pledged to defend every inch of Polish territory following increased suspected Russian incursions into the nation’s airspace.

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This pledge comes after Poland, a Nato nation, recently foiled a Russian plan to kill its own civilians in a false-flag attack in Kaliningrad, an effort to ‘drive a wedge between Nato and Ukraine’, the country has claimed. Poland has also reported two Russian missiles and a drone in its airspace on Friday including a cruise missile which struck a rural part of southern Poland, prompting Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to say Nato is going to increase its support to the nation’s eastern border. "I can guarantee that NATO will defend every ​inch of Polish territory,” said Rutte ahead of Monday’s Nato meeting in Brussels. Read more: Putin is a ‘cold-blooded killer’ says Streeting in Kyiv - as he condemns 'outrageous provocation' on Poland Read more: Poland foils Russian 'false flag' attack plot targeting civilians to 'drive wedge between Nato and Ukraine'

A full-scale exercise of the International Force of the Coalition of Volunteers in Poland. Picture: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Getty

Although Ukraine has received significant support from Nato nations, it is not a member of the bloc meaning other nations are not legally obliged to go to war with Russia in its defence. However, if Poland is formally attacked, every Nato member state would be drawn into an official war with Putin. While no Nato nation has been officially invaded in the same vein as Ukraine, many have reported cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, and lone state-sponsored terror attacks believed to stem from Russia.

Spoke with @donaldtusk about the grave violations of Polish airspace overnight. NATO jets were scrambled in response. We stand in solidarity with Poland and will continue to strengthen our ability to deter and defend.



This incident is clearly dangerous - a consequence of… — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) November 20, 2026