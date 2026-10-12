NATO's top commander bluntly warned Russia on Monday that his forces would destroy "anything and everything" involved in any attack if Moscow were "foolish enough" to launch an assault on alliance territory.

European governments have accused Moscow of stepping up a campaign of sabotage, drone incursions and cyberattacks against them and Russia warned last month it would use nuclear weapons if NATO attempted to cut off its exclave of Kaliningrad.

Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, made his remarks at a time of rising tension between European nations and Russia.

Outlining his "theory of victory" at a security conference in Warsaw, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich said NATO was a defensive alliance but it would block, blunt and break any attack against any of its members to ensure the assault proved "utterly futile".

In his speech to the Warsaw Security Forum, Grynkewich did not mention by Russia name but his message was clearly directed at Moscow.

NATO's 2022 Strategic Concept describes Russia as the most significant threat to the alliance's security.

"If someone is foolish enough to attack us, we will fight," he said. "We will stop the attack and deny them the ability to achieve their objectives, whatever those might be. We will, in short, ensure any attack, against any ally, proves utterly futile."

Grynkewich issued a clear message to Moscow that, if necessary, this would involve massive retaliation, striking far beyond the forces in the area under attack.

"Should the adversary choose to press the attack or commit his reserves, we will break the warfighting system engaged against us," he said.

"This includes not just the attacking force itself, but anything and everything that supports, sustains, and controls that force."