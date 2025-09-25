A string of Russian incursions into Nato airspace has triggered warnings of unpredictable consequences, with the alliance cautioning Moscow that further provocations will be met with a military response.

In the past two weeks, Russian drones and fighter jets have entered allied skies in what officials believe is a Kremlin attempt to test Western resolve.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said yesterday: “We do not want to see a continuation of this dangerous pattern by Russia, intentional or not. But we stand ready and willing to continue to defend every inch of allied territory.”

The escalation has pushed Nato countries closer to the possibility of direct confrontation with Russia. Even Donald Trump – who accused European governments at the UN of “destroying their heritage” through immigration – backed the alliance, saying he would support Nato forces shooting down Russian aircraft if they entered allied territory.

But as pressure mounts in the skies, a parallel threat is also exposing Europe’s vulnerabilities: drones shutting down major airports.

On Monday, Copenhagen and Oslo airports were forced into temporary closures after multiple drone sightings. Flights were diverted, passengers stranded, and two of Europe’s busiest transport hubs paralysed.

Security experts warn this is no coincidence. Jan-Hendrik Boelens, founder and CEO of Alpine Eagle, argues in an exclusive piece for LBC Opinion that Europe is sleepwalking into a new era of drone warfare where civilian infrastructure has become the frontline.

