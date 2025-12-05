German fighter jets have been deployed to Poland and Romania as tensions between NATO and Russia remain high.

The jets have also been deployed to Romania to bolster the eastern flank of the alliance amid sabre rattling by Vladimir Putin.

The move also see 150 military personnel moved to the town of Malbork until March 2026.

The country's air force announced on Thursday that it has deployed five Eurofighter jets to northern Poland near the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad to secure the airspace.

"With this mission, we are sending another strong message of support for our neighbour Poland and NATO in total," German air chief Holger Neumann says.

The move follows provocative moves by Russian aircraft into NATO skies in September, in which planes from members Poland, the Netherlands, and Italy tried to shoot down Russian drones.

This skirmish was the first time NATO members had fired shots since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Romania's defence ministry also said it scrambled two fighter jets after two drones breached its airspace last week.

The confirmation came after Russian dictator Mr Putin told an interview with Indian television that peace talks with US envoys this week were "challenging".

When asked by India today about Trump's tariff war, Putin said: "His decisions aren't made out of thin air. He has advisers who believe that implementing such tariff policies ultimately benefits the US economy."

Putin also provided more details about crunch talks US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

He says the talks lasted five hours, but describes the peace talks as a "complex task" and "challenging mission".