NATO ‌air defences have shot down another Iranian ballistic missile over Turkish airspace.

It marks the second ballistic missile Iran has fired over the NATO member in the space of a week. "We once again emphasise that all necessary steps will be taken resolutely and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace," Turkey’s defence ministry said. NATO spokesperson Allison Hart posted on X: "NATO has again intercepted a missile heading to Türkiye. NATO stands firm in its readiness to defend all Allies against any threat." Earlier, the US suspended its consular services in southern Turkey and ordered non-essential staff to leave. Debris from the munition reportedly landed in the Gaziantep province in southern Turkey, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the Incirlik Air Base. The Incirlik base is used by foreign military forces, including the US and other NATO allies. It is controlled by the Turkish air force but operates as a joint Turkish-US airbase. Turkey became the first member of the NATO alliance to have been drawn into the expanding Middle East conflict after the Iran fired its a missile towards the country on Wednesday. On Saturday, Ankara warned Iran against launching another attack. Tehran denied firing the weapon. Read more: Five Iranian women's footballers seek refuge in Australia after national anthem boycott leads to 'SOS' bus signal Read more: Iran war LIVE: Starmer says economy 'well placed' as oil over $100 a barrel

NATO chief Mark Rutte raced to confirm Article 5 was not on the table as fears surged other members could be dragged into the war. Article 5 rules that an armed attack on one NATO ally is considered an attack on all members - and deems that all members of the alliance will do what is necessary to assist the targeted country. Meanwhile, the UK’ s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus was hit by an Iranian drone last Monday. Greece, Turkey, France and the UK have dispatched jets and warships to the Mediterranean island in response. Speaking on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “When Cyprus is attacked, it is Europe that is attacked.

