The alliance is preparing to take a tougher approach against Russia's hybrid war on the West

NATO is said to be considering adopting more aggressive measures towards Russia. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

NATO is considering taking "pre-emptive" action against Russia in response to the country's escalating hybrid war against the West, a top official in the alliance has claimed.

The alliance's head of military committee warned that simply reacting to threats from Vladimir Putin's regime was no longer working, meaning NATO must now consider striking first to deter future attacks. Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said: "Being more aggressive or being proactive instead of reactive is something that we are thinking about." A "pre-emptive strike" could be considered a "defensive action," but the told the Financial Times it was "further away from our normal way of thinking and behaviour." Read more: Four killed in Russian strike on Dnipro as diplomatic peace efforts continue Read more: Donald Trump sparks backlash after calling Democrat Tim Walz ‘seriously r****ded’

NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. Picture: Getty

In response, Moscow called the comments "extremely irresponsible," accusing NATO of suggesting it was "moving towards an escalation." Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman, added that it was a "deliberate attempt" to sabotage peace talks. The reported change in NATO's stance towards Moscow comes amid what has been described as a "pivotal week" for peace talks on the continent. Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, said: "It could be a pivotal week for diplomacy” but warned that the Russia-US talks tomorrow risked piling "all the pressure" on Ukraine, which she said was in "nobody’s interest."

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to conduct talks with Ukrainian negotiator Rustan Umerov. Picture: Alamy