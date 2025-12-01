NATO could launch 'pre-emptive strikes' on Russia, top official claims as Ukraine peace talks continue
The alliance is preparing to take a tougher approach against Russia's hybrid war on the West
NATO is considering taking "pre-emptive" action against Russia in response to the country's escalating hybrid war against the West, a top official in the alliance has claimed.
The alliance's head of military committee warned that simply reacting to threats from Vladimir Putin's regime was no longer working, meaning NATO must now consider striking first to deter future attacks.
Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said: "Being more aggressive or being proactive instead of reactive is something that we are thinking about."
A "pre-emptive strike" could be considered a "defensive action," but the told the Financial Times it was "further away from our normal way of thinking and behaviour."
In response, Moscow called the comments "extremely irresponsible," accusing NATO of suggesting it was "moving towards an escalation."
Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman, added that it was a "deliberate attempt" to sabotage peace talks.
The reported change in NATO's stance towards Moscow comes amid what has been described as a "pivotal week" for peace talks on the continent.
Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, said: "It could be a pivotal week for diplomacy” but warned that the Russia-US talks tomorrow risked piling "all the pressure" on Ukraine, which she said was in "nobody’s interest."
Rustem Umerov led the Ukrainian team's talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, Donald Trump’s top envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, on Sunday.
Mr Witkoff is believed to have held another meeting with Ukrainian negotiator Rustan Umerov on Monday and is set to travel to Moscow ahead of talks with Vladimir Putin to hear Russia's side on the latest proposal.
Volodymyr Zelensky met with Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday which saw the pair hold a call with European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer and Antonio Costa, the EU council chief.
The talks come after Russian strikes on the central city of Dnipro in Ukraine killed four people and injured around 40.