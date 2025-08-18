Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump will meet in the. White House today. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has told Ukraine it will not be allowed to join NATO as part of a peace deal with Vladimir Putin - but said Volodymyr Zelenskyy can end Russia’s war ‘if he wants to’.

Mr Trump took to his own social media platform Truth Social overnight ahead of vital crunch talks in Washington DC, as European leaders descended on Washington for the impromptu summit. It comes as President Zelenskyy touched down in Washington on Monday morning ahead of the crunch talks. "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Mr Trump wrote shortly after 9pm on Sunday. "Remember how it started," he added, before pointing to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 - rhetoric that echoes that of the Russian leader, marking a notable change of position by the US. Leaders including French President Emmanuelle Macron, Sir Keir Starmer, and NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte, are set to discuss ceasefire demands linked to the Ukraine war following Trump's face-to-face meeting with Putin last week. It comes as Sir Keir Starmer praised Volodymyr Zelensky's desire for "just and lasting peace" overnight, ahead of the two men's visit to the White House today. Mr Trump described Monday as a "big day" at the White House, adding: "Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!." Read more: D-day for Europe: Starmer hails Zelenskyy before crunch White House meeting with Trump Read more: Melania Trump writes emotional plea to Putin to protect 'innocent' children amid Ukraine peace talks

U.S. President Trump And Russian President Putin met in Alaska on Friday. Picture: Getty

Germany's Friedrich Merz, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, and Finland’s Alexander Stubb will also be in attendance at the unprecedented meeting. It comes as the leaders hope to avoid a re-run of February's White House showdown, which saw the US President and Vice-president JD Vance steamroller Zelenskyy's Oval Office meeting - to the shock of many. Reports that Russia may accept security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any peace deal in its war against the country are “encouraging”, the Government has said. On Sunday Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy on the conflict, told CNN such a move had been discussed at the Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. It comes as government minister Stephen Kinnock told LBC that "any agreement that is reached has to be with the support of President Zelensky." "That's up to him and to the Ukrainian people. It is their territory, their country. We will support President Zelensky in whatever he determines."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday. Picture: Alamy

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is also set to be in attendance - the first international leader to announce she was joining Zelenskyy over the weekend. Mr Zelenskyy has thanked the US president for convening the meeting and said that everyone involved shares "a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably". In a post on X, he wrote that peace "must be lasting", adding: "Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. “Now, our soldiers have successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions. "I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance.

Starmer is also heading to Washington to join peace talks. Picture: Alamy

"Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace." It comes as fears mount over a potential Russian land grab being signed off by Mr Trump after the US and Russian presidents met in Alaska last week. Friday’s meeting saw Mr Trump drop a demand for a ceasefire, calling instead for a permanent peace deal. Mr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for effective security guarantees from its allies. On Sunday, a US envoy said Putin agreed to a potential NATO-like security pact for Ukraine. Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their last explosive meeting at the Whtie House, which saw the pair clash in a heated bust-up from the Oval Office as the world watched live. It saw Mr Trump accuse the Ukrainian president of "gambling with World War Three" as he booted Mr Zelesnkyy out of the White House – leaving Kyiv-Washington ties in ruins.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined a call with European leaders ahead of the Washington meeting. Picture: Alamy

European leaders have been working hard to fix the relationship behind the scenes. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer praised Mr Zelensky's desire for a 'just and lasting peace' after the coalition of the willing met to discuss the summit between Mr Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska. In a readout of a call, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer today co-chaired a virtual meeting of a grouping of 'coalition of the willing' leaders with the participation of President Zelensky. "Leaders convened to discuss support for Ukraine and next steps in peace negotiations following President Trump's meeting with President Putin in Alaska. "The leaders reaffirmed their continued support to Ukraine, and praised President Zelensky's desire for a just and lasting peace as he prepares for further consultations with President Trump in Washington DC. "The leaders also commended President Trump's commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the coalition of the willing will play a vital role through the Multinational Force Ukraine, among other measures." "They re-emphasised the readiness to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased, and to help secure Ukraine's skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine's armed forces. "The President and Prime Minister also informed leaders that they would travel to Washington DC tomorrow for a meeting with President Trump, alongside President Zelensky."