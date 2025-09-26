Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney (R) during a bilateral meeting. Picture: Niklas Halle'n - WPA Pool / Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Nato is "united" and its members are prepared to defend the bloc’s airspace, Sir Keir Starmer and Mark Carney have agreed after drones were spotted over Danish airports.

Sir Keir met Mr Carney on Friday, when the Canadian Prime Minister was in London during the Global Progress Action summit. A Downing Street spokesperson said the two together "expressed full solidarity" with their counterpart from Denmark Mette Frederiksen, "following recent incursions by unidentified drones into Danish airspace". Unidentified drones spotted over Copenhagen Airport grounded flights out of the Danish capital on Monday night. Jes Jespersen, a senior police officer in the Scandinavian country, said the drone pilot was a "capable actor", and indicated it was a performance intended to "show off". Drone activity was also seen overnight from Wednesday into Thursday near Aalborg Airport and three smaller airfields in Esbjerg, Sonderborg and Skrydstrup. The UK and Canadian prime ministers "discussed Russia’s reckless incursions on Nato airspace over recent weeks in Poland, Romania and Estonia", according to No 10. Read more: Ex-Reform leader in Wales admits bribery charges over pro-Russian statements Read more: Moscow issues warning of war if NATO shoots down Russian aircraft

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech during the 2025 Global Progress Action Summit in central London on September 26, 2025. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

"Both leaders agreed that the alliance remains united and prepared to defend Nato airspace decisively against any further provocations," a statement continued. "They underscored that Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behaviour has only deepened Nato’s resolve and solidarity with Ukraine. "The leaders reiterated the importance of intensifying international pressure on Russia’s war machine through financial sanctions and the use of immobilised assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction." On Palestine, which both the UK and Canada formally recognised as a country last weekend, the two "reflected" on the "urgent need to advance towards a sustainable peace in the Middle East". Sir Keir "emphasised that Hamas must release all hostages, agree to an immediate ceasefire, accept that it will play no role in governing Gaza, and commit to full disarmament," the spokesperson added. The UK Prime Minister also hosted the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Downing Street.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese At Downing Street. Picture: Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool/Getty Images