His lawyers argued that a hearing in the capital would be heard more quickly and would be less likely to tap into unconscious biases

A naturist who claimed that judges in the north may be more biased against his “lifestyle” will have his legal challenge heard in Manchester after failing to convince a High Court judge that it should be held in London. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

In a judgment published on Tuesday, Mrs Justice Hill said: "Counsel submit that naturism, which is at the heart of this case, can evoke both conscious and unconscious biases. "It is said that hearing the matter in London may be less likely to provoke those against the appellant's lifestyle than may occur if his case is heard in a smaller court centre/jurisdiction. "The appellant is also said to have a concern that transferring the case to Manchester may result in a greater likelihood of unconscious bias impacting the impartiality of the outcome."

Chester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy