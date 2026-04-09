The Royal Navy has been blocked from boarding Russian shadow fleet vessels in UK waters because of an intervention from the Attorney General, Lord Hermer. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Royal Navy has been blocked from boarding Russian shadow fleet vessels in UK waters because of an intervention from the Attorney General, Lord Hermer.

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Last month, Sir Keir Starmer announced that British troops would be able to raid Russia's shadow fleet tankers if they pass through UK waters. But despite the posturing, no Russian tankers have been seized even though they have continued to sail through the Channel. The Telegraph reports that Lord Hermer has told the Government that special forces or National Crime Agency (NCA) officers could board the tankers, but fears of breaches of maritime law have meant none have actually been taken. The revelation comes after Vladimir Putin mocked Starmer's threat by sending a warship to escort them through the strait on Wednesday. Read More: Reports of Royal Navy vessel struck in Mediterranean are fake, MoD source says Read More: Royal Navy 'not as ready for war as it should be', says First Sea Lord

The Telegraph reports that Lord Hermer has told the Government that special forces or National Crime Agency (NCA) officers could board the tankers - but fears over breaches of maritime law have meant none have actually been taken. Picture: Getty

A Black Sea fleet frigate, the Admiral Grigorovich, accompanied two shadow fleet ships through the Channel with a Royal Navy vessel following behind. In response, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told LBC on Thursday: “What I can tell you is that we have given permission now for action to be taken against the Russian shadow fleet. Operational decisions then have to be taken in the right way by the military. “There are indications of the way in which not just the Russian shadow fleet is operating, but also the way in which we are seeing increased Russian threats, not just to the UK, but across Europe as well. “We will be saying more about this shortly." Moscow's shadow fleet is reported to be made up of more than a thousand ageing tankers - with revenues directly fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine.

Moscow's shadow fleet is reported to be made up of more than a thousand ageing tankers - with revenues directly fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine (file photo). Picture: Getty