Underwater drones and sensor platforms will also feature heavily after ministers warned of rising Russian submarine activity in the Atlantic near critical undersea cables

HMS Duncan, a Royal Navy Type 45 Daring-class air-defence destroyer warship. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Plans for a new destroyer to replace Britain’s ageing warships have been scrapped as part of changes to the long-awaited defence investment plan aimed at prioritising drones and modernising the military.

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The Royal Navy will instead procure at least six so-called “common combat vessels” (CCVs), which will act as command hubs for uncrewed systems, with delivery expected in the 2030s, officials said. Sir Keir Starmer is expected to unveil the blueprint for future-proofing the UK’s armed forces in the coming days as he tries to shore up his legacy before leaving No 10 as soon as July 20. The new vessels are part of efforts to expand the Navy’s reach and firepower without a “proportional increase” in crew or cost and will work alongside eight Type 26 and five Type 31 crewed frigates, the Ministry of Defence said. Underwater drones and sensor platforms will also feature heavily after ministers warned of rising Russian submarine activity in the Atlantic near critical undersea cables. Read More: Britain arms Ukraine with 150,000 drones in biggest-ever military aid package as Kyiv steps up attacks on Moscow Read More: Armed forces could be forced to cut training and operations despite ‘severe and acute’ threats to UK, defence chief warns

Examples of underwater drones by Exail in Oostende. Picture: Alamy

Earlier proposals to replace the Navy’s fleet of six Type 45 destroyers with a new class of guided-missile warship, the Type 83 destroyer, will no longer appear in the defence investment plan (Dip). The Dip was originally due last year, but has been held back amid wrangling within Government over the amount of money required to finance the military, which prompted former defence secretary John Healey to quit in protest. His successor Dan Jarvis is understood to have secured some extra money for the plan, taking the settlement to around £14.5 billion – up from the £13.5 billion offered to Mr Healey but short of the £28 billion officials previously said was needed. Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday morning, Housing Secretary Steve Reed said the UK needed to prepare for the potential conflicts of the future rather than “whatever the last war was like” and that the Dip was “days away”. Outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir will press ahead with publishing the document during the transition period before his successor, who is likely to be Andy Burnham, takes office following his resignation. But the Sunday Times reported the former Greater Manchester mayor, who has been authorised to receive Government briefings from the Civil Service as he prepares for power, had seen and signed off on the blueprint.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis. Picture: Alamy

Opposition critics have described the suggested £1 billion uplift as a “drop in the ocean” while a former chief of the defence staff said Mr Burnham may need to find more money in the course of this Parliament. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said that the next leader would need to operate “almost like a wartime prime minister” in light of global threats. Mr Burnham, following his victory in the Makerfield by-election earlier this month, said: “A Makerfield test at the heart of British politics will make sure that the places Westminster has neglected will now get fairness.” But Sir Tony told the programme: “As well as having the Makerfield test, I would say it’s the Moscow test.” He said if there was “not enough” in the Dip, “then it may be that the new prime minister is going to have to find that money as part of the course of this Parliament.” Defence Secretary Mr Jarvis said: “Our Royal Navy is a formidable force, operating to protect our nation and our allies in the Atlantic and beyond. “These common combat vessels will provide our dedicated sailors with hybrid ships that are designed and built for the increasing threats we face.