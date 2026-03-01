Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed on false espionage charges in 2016 after being arrested during a visit to her family in Iran with her young daughter, Gabriella

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was falsely imprisoned in Iran for six years, has warned people not to be “naive” about the prospects of regime change in Iran after US-Israeli strikes killed the country’s ayatollah. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was falsely imprisoned in Iran for six years, has warned people not to be “naive” about the prospects of regime change in Iran after US-Israeli strikes killed the country’s ayatollah.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national from north-west London, said there would be a precarious future for the country. She also said she had dreaded planned strikes on Iran, as she hoped for peace. She was speaking hours after the Iranian government confirmed the nation’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, had been killed in the air strikes. Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has also been reportedly killed. Iran has retaliated by attacking nearby Gulf states. Read more: Three US service members killed and five injured in joint Iran operation Read more: Family of British couple jailed in Iran 'incredibly worried' about their safety following US-Israeli strikes Speaking at an event about Iran at Heath Street Baptist Church in north London on Sunday, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: “This is the beginning of folding a regime which has been systematically abusing its own citizens, but it’s not the end of it. “I think it’s very naive to think that by removing (Khamenei) things are just going to be amazing, but I also understand that people can be quite excited about such an incident.”

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after casting his vote for the presidential runoff election on July 5, 2024 in Tehran. Picture: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed on false espionage charges in 2016 after being arrested during a visit to her family in Iran with her young daughter, Gabriella. Her husband Richard Ratcliffe led a long campaign to raise awareness of her arrest and force the UK to attempt to strike a deal with Iran. They both took part in hunger strikes, including one by Mr Ratcliffe outside the Foreign Office. His wife’s arrest and jailing were linked to a historic British debt owed to Iran for tank sales in 1979. She was released and returned to the UK in 2022. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: “What happened yesterday, I understand that none of us was expecting this. “There was this threat of attack and war by Israel and America on Iran, but I personally didn’t think I would see this. “I’m a peace-seeker, so in my heart I want peace for the world and I don’t want war at all. “That’s me, because there is collateral damage when there is war, when we are thinking of war a human being is often collateral damage.”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (L), her daughter Gabriella (R) and her husband Richard Ratcliffe arrive for a meeting at 10 Downing Street on May 13, 2022. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images