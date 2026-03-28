Iranians, like the family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, feel they were "missold" the conflict in Iran, the former political prisoner's husband has told LBC, warning there is now "less hope" as the regime’s crackdown continues.

Richard Ratcliffe, who led the high-profile campaign to free his wife after she was jailed in Iran on false espionage charges, said early optimism had faded as the conflict dragged on.

Reflecting on the worsening situation, he told LBC: “I think looking at it, there’s probably a more optimistic view at the beginning, and as the war’s gone on and the way it’s been prosecuted and the sort of callousness of disregard for human life at points we’ve seen from different, other leaderships, that there’s probably less hope.

“And it’s felt more and more like it was missold.”

Donald Trump ordered the bombing as part of a US military response to what Washington said were escalating Iran-linked threats in the region, arguing the strikes were needed to protect American interests and deter further attacks.

Trump had also repeatedly backed anti-regime protesters in Iran, condemning the authorities’ human rights abuses. Back in January, he posted on social media platform Truth Social: "I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY".

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 while visiting family in Iran with her young daughter, Gabriella, and was later jailed on false espionage charges.

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