The Lib Dems have accused Kemi Badenoch of "abandoning" her own voters

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, whose party members want closer ties with EU, according to a new poll. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Bethany Dawson

Almost half of current Conservative voters (44%) want reducing barriers to UK-EU trade to be the main priority of the UK-EU summit, according to a Savanta survey commissioned by the Liberal Democrats.

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The polling also found the same proportion of people want the summit to focus on strengthening defence ties. That puts both on a par with cooperation on irregular migration (41%) among Tory voters. Across the public as a whole, cutting trade barriers was the most popular choice (44%), ahead of migration cooperation (37%) and closer defence ties (35%). Read more: EU 'to rule out further Brexit deals' unless UK joins single market ahead of crunch summit Read more: Burnham says ‘hard Brexit’ was ‘not good enough for Britain’ as he sets out views on EU reset

This is also similar for leave voters, with 36% of people who voted Leave in 2016 saying they want trade barriers with Europe tackled at the summit, as do nearly a quarter (24%) of Reform voters. Liberal Democrat Europe Spokesperson Al Pinkerton told LBC: "Kemi Badenoch has abandoned her own voters. "Even Conservative and Leave voters want Britain to tear down trade barriers with Europe, but their party leadership is so blinded by Brexit dogma that it refuses to listen. "Millions of voters are ready to move on from the Brexit arguments of the past, but Westminster is still fighting them. Labour must stop making the same mistake."

Liberal Democrat spokesperson Al Pinkerton has accused Ms Badenoch of "abandoning" her own voters. Picture: PA Images/Alamy