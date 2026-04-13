Nearly 100 criminal investigations have been launched into suspected rule-breaking by water companies in the past year, officials said.

The Environment Agency said 96 criminal investigations had been launched since April 2025 following evidence of “serious breaches” of environmental rules, such as illegal sewage leaks or poorly maintained treatment facilities

Potential punishments could see water companies forced to take immediate remedial works, or even hit with multimillion-pound fines, the regulator said.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said it was a record-breaking increase in investigations that showed poorly performing water firms had “nowhere to hide”, as part of a crackdown on pollution.

The Environment Agency has already announced it carried out 10,000 inspections of water treatment works and facilities in the past year – flagging 3,000 breaches which required action by water companies, including repairing sewage works and upgrading infrastructure.

Ms Reynolds said: “Poor-performing water companies have nowhere to hide under my watch.

“This record-breaking increase in investigations shows we are taking wrongdoing in the sector extremely seriously, with tough enforcement and swift consequences for those who fail customers and the environment.

“We will continue to use every enforcement power available to clamp down on pollution and hold offenders to account.”