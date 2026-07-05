National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said 6,462 people have been rescued since the disaster struck on June 24

Rescue efforts continue in Venezuela after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the country. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

The death toll from Venezuela's deadly twin earthquakes has risen to 2,954, according to the Venezuelan information ministry.

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Volunteers and residents search for survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela. Picture: Jonathan Lanza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The update by Mr Rodriguez said 16,209 people were without housing. Some are living in official shelters, and others in tent encampments. An unofficial but widely used tally of the missing stands at just over 41,000. 856 buildings have also been damaged, and 190 structures have collapsed. Authorities have set up 80 temporary camps to assist displaced and affected people. According to Saturday's update, 29,567 rescuers remain deployed to search for survivors, including 3,281 from abroad. Since the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck, Venezuela has recorded 942 aftershocks, the statement said.

International rescuers have started to wrap up the search for survivors, with the critical 72-hour rescue window for earthquakes long passed. A few people have been found alive this week, despite the slim chances of survival. Occuring just seconds apart the incident has quickly become one of the worst quake disasters that Latin America has witnessed.