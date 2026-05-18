The health service’s “hard-won gains” in recent years are “now at risk”.

Nearly two-thirds of NHS organisations expect to cut services this year. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Almost two-thirds of NHS organisations have told a survey they expect to cut or reduce services this year, while more than half said they expect to slash jobs.

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One trust chief executive warned that an “overriding focus” on finances will have repercussions on patients and staff. The health service’s “hard-won gains” in recent years are “now at risk”, according to NHS Alliance. The poll carried out by the membership body, which formed from the merger of NHS Providers and the NHS Confederation, included 187 responses from the leaders of NHS trusts and integrated care boards (ICBs). More than three-quarters (75%) said finances would be even tougher in 2026/27 compared to the previous 12 months. Read more: Psychotic killers enlisted by NHS Trusts to advise on patient care Read more: Government hits key NHS target to cut waiting times for patients

More than three-quarters (75%) said finances would be even tougher in 2026/27. Picture: PA

Some 64% said they expected to cut services, while more than half (57%) said they expected to reduce clinical staff this year. Meanwhile, 64% expressed concerns about patient experience, and more than eight in 10 (83%) said they worried about the impact of financial measures on planned care. More than nine in 10 (93%) said they worried about staff morale. Another poll of GP leaders, which included 48 responses, found almost all (96%) were concerned about the impact of financial measures on day-to-day access. For the new report, NHS Alliance also carried out 65 interviews with trust finance directors in the last year. One trust chief executive said: “The overriding focus on finance at the expense of patients and particularly staff will have repercussions.” Another said that NHS services “are being asked to make deep cuts across the board” and warned that “at some point there will be consequences that will be felt by patients and their families”. The report comes after it emerged that the Government and NHS England had met a key target on waiting times for treatment. Hours later, Wes Streeting resigned as Health Secretary and was replaced by James Murray.

NHS Alliance chief executive Sir Ciaran Devane said: “In the last year the NHS has pulled off a remarkable double – improving performance at a time of growing demand, and balancing budgets in the face of relentless and often unpredictable pressures such as strike action. “In many ways, the NHS is starting to turn a corner. “Not only are key waiting time targets starting to be met but public satisfaction is climbing after a long period of decline. We know we have a long way to go but these are significant achievements given all the challenges NHS staff have faced. “But our survey and interviews also show that the focus on targets and delivering record efficiency savings have come at a cost, with many hard-won gains now at risk. “Local NHS leaders point to likely service closures and job cuts this year, as well as deteriorating staff morale. “They are also concerned that the Government’s well-supported ambitions to move more care into the community will be derailed if short-term measures are prioritised and cash savings are not recycled into funding reform.” Sir Ciaran said the prospect of inflationary pressures caused by conflict in the Middle East, as well as the threat of strikes, “will only make matters worse”.

Resident Doctors' Strike, St Thomas' Hospital, Westminster. Picture: Alamy