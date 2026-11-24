A record number of people struggled last year to access the necessities of eating, staying warm and dry, and keeping clean, including nearly one million children.

The households affected are increasingly dependent on emergency support services to meet their basic needs, including food banks. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Nearly four million people across the UK are living in destitution, according to new research.

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A record number of people struggled last year to access the necessities of eating, staying warm and dry, and keeping clean, including nearly one million children. These numbers have stayed at the same levels recorded in 2022, when the number of people experiencing destitution increased by almost two-and-a-half times since 2017, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) funded study. New research has found that Greater London has the highest rate of extreme hardship, with approximately 2% of households in destitution, according to figures gathered in census week by Heriot-Watt University with social research firm Verian. Read more: 'No guarantee' EU reset will cut food prices, Louise Haigh admits after ministers claim costs will fall Read more: Cat rescue charities at 'breaking point' over lower neutering rates and cost-of-living crisis

In the city’s borough of Newham, over 3% of households were considered destitute - the highest proportion in the country. There are lower rates of destitution in all devolved nations than in England or the UK as a whole, with Wales below Scotland and Northern Ireland slightly higher. The one region of Scotland featured in the survey was Glasgow, with a destitution rate remaining at just over 2% of households. The households affected are increasingly dependent on emergency support services to meet their basic needs, including food banks, the charity says. Specific groups are also more likely to experience destitution, including single working-age adults, disabled people, ethnic minority communities and migrants. The proportion of migrants in destitution has gradually risen from 25% in 2019 to 32% in 2025.

Cost of Living crisis in the UK. UK Government cost of living payment to support people with certain benifits or tax credits. Picture: True Images/Alamy