Nearly four million people in destitution across UK, study suggests, as cost of living pressures reach record levels
A record number of people struggled last year to access the necessities of eating, staying warm and dry, and keeping clean, including nearly one million children.
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Nearly four million people across the UK are living in destitution, according to new research.
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A record number of people struggled last year to access the necessities of eating, staying warm and dry, and keeping clean, including nearly one million children.
These numbers have stayed at the same levels recorded in 2022, when the number of people experiencing destitution increased by almost two-and-a-half times since 2017, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) funded study.
New research has found that Greater London has the highest rate of extreme hardship, with approximately 2% of households in destitution, according to figures gathered in census week by Heriot-Watt University with social research firm Verian.
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In the city’s borough of Newham, over 3% of households were considered destitute - the highest proportion in the country.
There are lower rates of destitution in all devolved nations than in England or the UK as a whole, with Wales below Scotland and Northern Ireland slightly higher.
The one region of Scotland featured in the survey was Glasgow, with a destitution rate remaining at just over 2% of households.
The households affected are increasingly dependent on emergency support services to meet their basic needs, including food banks, the charity says.
Specific groups are also more likely to experience destitution, including single working-age adults, disabled people, ethnic minority communities and migrants. The proportion of migrants in destitution has gradually risen from 25% in 2019 to 32% in 2025.
The findings are based on case studies in 18 areas across the UK, including a survey of 4,884 users of 120 crisis services (in October to December 2025), and interviews with 31 people (in spring 2026).
According to a government spokesperson: "This government is turning the tide on poverty after years of rising hardship. Household incomes have risen 5% in real terms, food bank usage has fallen, and the decision to remove the two-child limit will lift 450,000 children out of poverty by the end of this parliament.
"We will consider the findings of the Milburn and Timms reviews together and set out the next steps on our reforms in the coming weeks, but we are clear that there will always be a strong safety net for those who need it."