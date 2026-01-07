The poll of more than 1,469 pornography users also showed that of those who have visited such sites, nearly four in 10 (39 per cent) have watched content that made them uncomfortable, and a similar percentage (40 per cent) say what they had seen has put them off visiting that site altogether.

The Lucy Faithfull Foundation, a charity dedicated to preventing online child sexual abuse is warning that such sites may increase users' exposure to harmful and illegal content, including child porn.

45 per cent of UK pornography users have visited sites that do not have age verification checks since the rules came into force earlier this year, the poll has suggested.

Dr Alexandra Bailey, Head of Psychology at the Foundation and Associate Professor at the University of Roehampton, said: “Age verification is vital to protect children, and we fully support it.

"But we also need to recognise that some adults are choosing riskier sites to avoid age checks.

"These sites can expose people to harmful material, including illegal content depicting child sexual abuse. Even if you’re not looking for it, you could encounter it2 - and that can have serious life-changing consequences.”

When surveyed, nearly a third (30 per cent) said they were concerned about how much pornography they use – this was highest among young men aged 18–24 (51 per cent), which the Foundation warns is an at-risk group.

The charity does note that age verification is having a positive impact on some porn users: nearly half (47 per cent) of respondents say they have reduced the amount of pornography they watch since the rules came into force, and more than half (55 per cent) say it has made them think about their porn use.

Dr Bailey continued: “Age verification is also prompting adults to reflect on their online behaviour, which can be a good thing for people worried about their porn use. But we need to address the risks for those who are turning to sites that avoid the new regulations

“Every day, our advisors speak to people whose pornography use has spiralled into something much more harmful. We know embarrassment can stop people from reaching out, but confidential help is available. If you’re worried about your own behaviour or someone else’s, contact Stop It Now before it’s too late.”