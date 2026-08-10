The East Midlands, Kent and East Sussex are among the latest areas to enter drought conditions

Hyde Park . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Almost three-quarters of England is officially in "drought” as the country prepares to swelter in its fifth-heatwave of the summer later this week.

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Nearly three quarters of England is in drought after a series of heatwaves. Picture: PA

Four more areas of England have moved into drought status, with 71.3% of the country now experiencing “flash drought” in the wake of very low rainfall and higher temperatures, the Environment Agency said. Picture: PA

Last week, the EA announced that half of England had plunged into flash drought – one which develops very quickly because of a combination of very low rainfall and high temperatures. The latest announcement from the Environment Agency (EA) came after a meeting of officials, water companies and farming leaders under the National Drought Group. They warned that all regions of the country are experiencing pressure on their water resources, with impacts on agriculture, public water supplies and the environment. This summer has been one of extreme heat and dry conditions, with two record-breaking heatwaves in May and June that led to the deaths of more than 2,800 people, followed by further heatwaves in July.

A woman walking by the parched, dry grass in Blackheath on yet another dry, hot day. Picture: Alamy

England had its driest July since records began in 1836, with some areas experiencing no rain for the entire month. Parts of the UK are set to see their fifth heatwave of the summer as the country continues to bake in an unprecedented period of dry, hot weather. Monday will be slightly cooler before temperatures rise again on Tuesday. In some areas of the country car washes and swimming pools could face a water ban. Southern Water has imposed a ban in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight on July 10 – but it could now go further by applying to the Government for a Drought Order and Non-Essential Use Ban (NEUB), which would affect businesses. A NEUB would prevent companies from washing cars and windows with hosepipes or other mechanical devices, or filling non-domestic swimming or paddling pools.

Chessington World of Adventures has been forced to shut its doors following a water outage in the area. The theme park announced the closure today and said that "all tickets booked for today will be automatically revalidated under our Return Promise and can be used on a future date." Thames Water confirmed that a burst water main was impacting water services in the KT9 area. Forecasters have warned of possible impacts to railway lines and power networks, as well as health consequences for vulnerable people. “We’ll probably see highs reaching the mid-30s quite widely on Wednesday, and indeed on Thursday too for England and Wales,” Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said. “On Wednesday, probably the Midlands, maybe a little bit further south, the M4 corridor, west of London, up towards the Midlands, is where we might have a small chance of reaching 36C in one or two spots.

London, UK. 10 August 2026. UK Weather – All Saints church in Blackheath is seen surrounded by parched, dry grass on yet another dry, hot day. Picture: Alamy

“But Thursday at this stage looks the most likely hottest day of the week. “So 36C is a fairly reasonable probability locally on Thursday and there’s a small chance it could get even higher than that.” Health officials have warned of the effect on vulnerable people in the upcoming hot weather, with significant impacts possible in health and social care settings and a potential rise in deaths because of the heat. Yellow heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency are in place for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London. The alerts continue until 9pm on Tuesday, but may well be extended as the hot weather continues.Meanwhile, the Met Office is considering issuing rare extreme heat warnings ahead of the scorching temperatures forecast later in the week.“ We sometimes issue extreme heat warnings, amber and red warnings, which we did back in June, so that’s under consideration at the moment,” Mr Morgan said. More than 25 million people have restrictions on water use, the Environment Agency said, with millions under hosepipe bans, including all South East Water and Thames Water customers.