A dog accidentally set off a shotgun and injured a woman waiting at a traffic lights in Nebraska, USA.

According to local media, police were called to a convenience store after reports of a blast involving a shotgun in Scottsbluff, a town near the border with Wyoming.

Upon arrival they found a woman who had been struck in the arm by a pellet from a shotgun and a truck with blast damage on one of its doors.

However, upon further investigation, it showed the pet was the culprit of the shooting when it was revealed the blast happened as the vehicle had pulled up to the store.

The dog had been moving from one side of its back seat to another and triggered the shotgun which had a live round chambered to fire.

At the time of the gunfire, the woman was stopped at traffic lights on Avenue I with her arm resting out of the window.

One pellet from the shotgun blast struck her in the upper right arm.

The victim was taken to hospital but was fortunately not seriously injured.

This matter remains under investigation by the Scottsbluff Police Department.