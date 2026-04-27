Nedra Talley Ross dies age 80: Tributes paid to last surviving member of The Ronettes
The last surviving member of the 1960s girl group The Ronettes, Nedra Talley Ross, has died at the age of 80.
Listen to this article
The star appeared in the band alongside her cousins Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett, scoring hits with songs including Be My Baby, Walking in the Rain, and Sleigh Ride.
Announcing the news of the singer's death was shared on the group's Instagram account, saying: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing.
"She was a light to those who knew and loved her."
Read more: Woman and child die after 'getting into difficulty' in water in London park
Read more: Man arrested in Devon by counter-terror police after series of attacks on Jewish sites in London
"As a founding member of The Ronettes, along with her beloved cousins Ronnie and Estelle, Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music.
"Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever.
"Rest peacefully dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic."
The group were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, after shooting to fame in the 1960s after collaborating with producer Phil Spector.
Talley Ross’ daughter, Nedra K Ross, also shared the news of her mother’s death on Facebook.
She posted: "At approximately 8:30 this morning our mother Nedra Talley Ross went home to be with the Lord.“She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved. Thank you Lord.
"There will be a Celebration of Life in the future and I will post information when plans have been confirmed."