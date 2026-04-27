Nedra Talley was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The last surviving member of the 1960s girl group The Ronettes, Nedra Talley Ross, has died at the age of 80.

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The star appeared in the band alongside her cousins Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett, scoring hits with songs including Be My Baby, Walking in the Rain, and Sleigh Ride. Announcing the news of the singer's death was shared on the group's Instagram account, saying: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing. "She was a light to those who knew and loved her." Read more: Woman and child die after 'getting into difficulty' in water in London park Read more: Man arrested in Devon by counter-terror police after series of attacks on Jewish sites in London

The Ronettes pictured in 1964. (Left to right) Veronica Bennett (later Ronnie Spector), Nedra Talley and Estelle Bennett. Picture: Getty

"As a founding member of The Ronettes, along with her beloved cousins Ronnie and Estelle, Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. "Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever. "Rest peacefully dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic."

Ronnie Spector and Nedra Talley of The performing Baby I Love You. Picture: Getty