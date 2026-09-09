Just 18 per cent of those who responded to the survey said employers are “supportive” of hiring young people, yet almost half (47 per cent) believed that they were either “unsupportive” or “very unsupportive”

4 in 5 young people believe employers are failing to help them into work, a survey shared exclusively with LBC suggests. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

A shocking survey has suggested that four in five young people believe employers are failing to help them into work.

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In a poll shared exclusively with LBC, Youth Employment UK, a charity supporting youngsters, asked 11,500 people aged 11 to 30 about their experiences in education, access to transport and employment opportunities. The annual Youth Voice Census has been widely used by policymakers, including the former health secretary Alan Milburn, who has been commissioned to conduct a review into the problems facing young people accessing work and recommend solutions. Findings from this year’s survey suggest that despite the government’s efforts to improve employment prospects for the nearly one million 16-24-year-olds not in education, employment or training in the UK, many young people feel there is still insufficient support to help them secure a job. Read more: Hidden Neets missed by official stats, Children Commissioner says as she suggests crisis is worse than feared Read more: Over-50s employment crisis on a 'similar' scale to NEETS, charity warns

Just 18 per cent of those who responded to the survey said employers are “supportive” of hiring young people, yet almost half (47 per cent) believed that they were either “unsupportive” or “very unsupportive”. “This sense that young people aren't ambitious, aren't connected, isn't true,” Lauren Mistry, Deputy CEO of Youth Employment UK, told LBC. “They want access to opportunity, that's really clear… What they are often met with are employers asking for high demands of experience, high requirements for really entry-level opportunities and really entry-level roles. “From that perspective, it's where young people start to feel like actually, as a young person wanting to start showing their ambition and showing their opportunity, they are often met with barriers.” Over the last year, the number of young people citing a dearth of work experience as a barrier to employment increased by over 20 per cent.

Nearly 6 in 10 youngsters (57 per cent) who responded to the survey said it was hampering their search for a job - making it the most frequently-cited factor preventing their career progression. One of those who struggled to gain stable employment after leaving school was 20-year-old Luke. Having opted against university, he embarked on a brief stint in the hospitality sector before deciding he wanted to explore another sector. “I live in a small town in the north west,” Luke said. “Most of those opportunities just weren't accessible for me. I didn't have my driving licence, so being able to commute into any big cities was kind of off the table.” “The reality is that a lot of the system is still geared towards university, and then I definitely think there was more direction into going into university than there was helping people get things like apprenticeships.” Luke reiterated the importance of ensuring that entry-level jobs are accessible to school-leavers: “Don't make young people compete for jobs requiring experience that they can't possibly have because they've just come out of sixth form like myself. “Trying to make it accessible to all corners of the UK, not just the kind of big cities that have all of these apprenticeships on offer, where someone like myself, that's someone from a smaller town, isn't able to access it.”

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images