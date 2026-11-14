Labour is at risk of burning through huge amounts of political capital next week, when Alan Milburn’s review into young people and work lands on Andy Burnham’s desk with a bill for billions and a fight with his own MPs attached.

There is a cheaper way to get NEETs working, and it starts at the Jobcentre.

The plan trailed this week would take under-25s off the health element of Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment, put them on a new allowance and dock support from those who do not engage with placements, job subsidies and advisers. Bringing that support up to German and Danish levels could cost up to £6 billion more a year, and Milburn admits the savings may take almost a decade to arrive, leaving the taxpayer once again to foot the bill.

Keir Starmer’s authority was shredded last summer when 120 Labour MPs threatened to derail his welfare reforms, and backbenchers are already warming up for another rebellion. The money is no easier, with the OBR warning that sickness and disability benefits could hit about £100 billion a year by the end of the decade and Burnham counting on welfare savings to help pay for defence. Whipping MPs through cuts while writing cheques now for savings that will not land until the mid-2030s is no way for a new Prime Minister to spend his first year.

Milburn’s own interim report put its finger on the real problem when it said that “taking on a young person is always a risk for an employer, precisely because they are unproven”, adding that for smaller firms, hiring an inexperienced young worker “has become a bet many cannot afford to take”. Apprenticeship starts for young people have fallen by more than 40%, and as the Chancellor told Nick Ferrari last month, 60% of the million young people out of work and education have never had a job.

More advisers and short placements will do little to change that calculation, because a firm that trains a young person carries the cost while the benefit walks out the door the moment they leave for a rival. In construction and care, where work comes in projects and demand fluctuates, few firms can afford to keep trainees on between jobs, so they train too few and fill the gaps from abroad. When work dries up, the young person is back at the Jobcentre starting again.

Our Prosperity 2030 programme, which has been backed by leading economists, is a fully costed, five-year vision for transforming the UK. It proposes a different answer, turning Jobcentres into Skills Centres that employ young people directly. Each Skills Centre would hire them as salaried trainees and apprentices, pay them while they train through local colleges and place them with local businesses, councils and care providers. The Centre remains their employer as they move between placements, so the end of one does not mean starting from scratch.

Businesses would get trainees without carrying the whole cost and risk of employing and training them alone, paying a published rate for the work they receive, while young people would get a wage, a training plan and a job that does not vanish when one contract ends. Our modelling shows a national network could support 300,000 apprentice and trainee positions, including 120,000 trainee places open from age 16, with no qualifications needed to join. Set against the 981,000 young people not in education, employment or training, that could make a serious dent.

Nor would it need £6 billion a year of new money, because the network already exists in the 646 Jobcentres across Great Britain, whose direct running costs came to £1.2 billion in 2023–24. Combine that with existing skills budgets, including the levy large employers already pay, and with the fees firms pay for the workers they use, which we estimate would reach around £7 billion a year at full scale. The network pays for itself once established. Converting sites would need up to £2 billion of upfront investment spread over five years, a fraction of what is being discussed for Milburn.

Milburn is right that the system needs rebuilding, and the Chancellor is right that crude benefit cuts are not the answer. But if the government asks its MPs to cut young people’s support before the jobs exist for them to go to, while promising money the Treasury cannot spare, it risks souring the political capital Burnham has worked so hard to build in recent months. Changing what a Jobcentre is for, from a place young people sign on to a place they work from, would be cheaper and give the next generation a fair opportunity of building meaningful, prosperous careers.

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Andrew Percy is Co-Chair of the Social Prosperity Network at the UCL Institute for Global Prosperity.

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