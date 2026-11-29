At a time when the Government is grappling with economic inactivity, welfare reform and pressures on the NHS, Britain cannot afford to continue overlooking ME.

This week, Action for ME, in collaboration with Durham University's Institute for Medical Humanities, published its 2026 Big Survey. Separate economic modelling estimates that ME and Long Covid with ME-like symptoms cost the UK economy £19.66 billion annually through reduced workforce participation alone, with the wider economic and societal costs likely to be substantially higher.

Our survey found that 41% of adult respondents were too ill to undertake paid work, while just 8.3% worked full-time. More than a quarter of children and young people surveyed were too unwell to access any education.

Behind these figures are nearly 750,000 words of personal testimony from people whose careers, ambitions and financial security have been devastated by illness.

Yet the services meant to support them are too often failing them. Some 85.1% of adult respondents receive no ongoing NHS support or follow-up care, while almost half avoid seeking NHS care where possible because of previous experiences.

How can we expect people to remain in employment when they cannot even access appropriate healthcare?

Following the Milburn and Timms reviews, the Government must recognise that economic inactivity is often a consequence of ill health, not a lack of willingness to work. For people with ME, pushing beyond their physical or cognitive limits can significantly worsen their condition.

We need accessible healthcare, flexible employment and education support, and a welfare system that protects those too unwell to work.

Above all, we need sustained investment in biomedical research. We are calling for a UK ME Biomedical Research Roadmap by March 2027, backed by at least £18.5 million annually in dedicated research funding for five years.

These findings demonstrate what everyone involved with ME has known for decades. That people who have this illness are paying a heavy price of neglect.

The Government cannot afford to ignore them any longer. Now is the time for action. We know of the terrible human cost of this illness and now we also know of the impact to our economy.

As a nation we can’t ignore either.

Enough is enough. Let’s bring an end to ME care failures in 2027 and give people with the condition the opportunities to live lives that we take for granted.

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Sonya Chowdhury, Chief Executive of Action for ME

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Sonya Chowdhury, Chief Executive of Action for ME