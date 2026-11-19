The summit is focused on reaching new agreements between both sides on areas including food trade rules, youth visas and carbon emissions pricing.

The prime minister is in discussions with the EU ahead of Friday's summit, No 10 has confirmed. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Discussions between the EU and the UK are reportedly "going down to the wire" as Friday’s summit in Brussels fast approaches, according to Downing Street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The summit is focused on reaching new agreements between both sides on areas including food trade rules, youth visas and carbon emissions pricing. Labour's existing red lines rule out rejoining the EU, the single market or the customs union, as well as a return to freedom of movement, but the prime minister has said he wants closer ties with the EU to support economic growth. Reports have emerged that EU leaders are expected to rule out further sector-by-sector Brexit deals unless Britain joins the single market. Some European governments are concerned that further agreements would allow Britain to "cherry-pick" the benefits of EU membership. Read more: 'Brexit has made everything harder': Food businesses expose the cost of trading with Europe ahead of EU summit Read more: EU 'to rule out further Brexit deals' unless UK joins single market ahead of crunch summit

Food businesses expose the cost of trading with Europe ahead of EU Summit. Picture: Neal's Yard Dairy

In December, Burnham is expected to set out options for the future relationship, including keeping the current arrangements, joining the customs union or single market, and rejoining the EU. The Prime Minister is expected to be told that further deals granting Britain access to individual parts of the single market will be off the table once the agreements are finalised, the Telegraph reported. This comes as businesses have told LBC that additional paperwork, inspections and delays have made trading with the EU significantly more expensive and complicated. Any proposed agreement on food and agricultural products is expected to form a major part of efforts to reset the UK's relationship with the EU. For Offshore Shellfish, which farms mussels in Lyme Bay and operates out of Brixham in Devon, Brexit brought exports to a standstill for seven months. Commercial director Sarah Holmyard told LBC the business was unable to sell into Europe for a time after its waters were classified as Grade B. "We were actually shut down for seven months in terms of trade, until our waters were reclassified."

Prime Minister Andy Burnham prepares to meet European leaders in Brussels. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The company now exports up to 200 tonnes of mussels a week to the Netherlands for processing, with much of the produce ultimately destined for Belgium and France. But the additional paperwork comes at a cost. Ms Holmyard said: “It’s costing between £500-£600 of additional cost for each lorry load. “I have had instances where I’ve gone to the very top of the French government to get something fixed, and was told ‘you won’t be able to get over this’. “But they want our mussels - they’re one of the main markets.” She added that the financial cost is only part of the problem, warning the uncertainty has also put off potential investors. "The fact that you can just be shut out of the market has really put off outside investment to be able to help us to scale the business," she said.

Offshore Shellfish farms mussels in Lyme Bay and operates out of Brixham in Devon. Picture: Offshore Shellfish

The meat industry is facing similar problems. DB Foods, a major wholesaler based in Poole, supplies around 1,000 butcher shops every week. The business also has a European logistics hub to control its international supply chain and manage the complexities of importing meat into the UK. Its Head of Trading and B2B sales, Seaghan Di Bartolo, said the additional paperwork involved in importing meat is costing the business hundreds of thousands of pounds. On one chicken product line alone, he estimates the extra paperwork costs around £200,000 a year. “We’re probably spending £300-£400 on every import," he said. “Those import volumes haven’t decreased, just added cost for the UK consumer.”

And exporting has become so difficult that he says businesses are increasingly reluctant to look beyond the UK. “We used to serve France and Italy with beef and lamb but it’s become so laborious, so you spend less time focusing on the European market. “We can process burgers and sausages, but we can’t export these things to Europe anymore. It’s become so time consuming, so you just don’t do it.” For British cheese exporters, the impact has been felt through longer delivery times and soaring transport costs. At Neal's Yard Dairy in London, export and wholesale sales manager Srdja Mastilovic said getting British cheese into Europe has become increasingly difficult. “For the casual cheese lover in France, British cheese has just become unaffordable.”

Mastilovic said the cost of sending a refrigerated pallet has risen from around £70 to more than £200, while customers are also facing longer delivery times. “If a cheese shop in Paris ordered Stilton they used to be able to have it, best case scenario, within a week, that now takes three times as long. “Through no fault of your own, you can have pallets and pallets of cheese sent back to London just because an order on the same lorry didn’t fill forms in properly.” While the government hopes a closer relationship with Europe will reduce costs for businesses and eventually help bring down food prices, Phil Pluck, head of the Cold Chain Consortium, is sceptical. He said businesses are already dealing with rising wages, fuel and electricity bills, leaving little room to pass any savings on to customers.