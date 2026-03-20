Former Premier League footballer Neil Clement was arrested in a drugs rain in Costa del Sol . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Former Premier League footballer Neil Clement has been named as the man arrested by police on the Costa del Sol during a drugs raid.

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The 47-year-old former West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea defender was taken into custody by undercover officers as part of a wider narcotics operation in the resort town. Clement was detained at an alleged illegal weed club, Doobiez, after officers reportedly stopped a customer who said he had obtained cannabis there. Police said they found more drugs and cash inside the premises before escorting the retired defender away in handcuffs. He later appeared in court, where a judge granted him bail while investigations continue, reports the Sun

West Bromwich Albion V Sunderland, League Division One. Picture: Getty

Local police had gone public with the arrest on Monday – but did not reveal the age or nationality of the man held. They said in a statement: “Mijas Local Police have arrested a man on suspicion of committing an offence against public health following an operation at an establishment in the Las Terrazas Shopping Centre, in Riviera del Sol. “Officers detected suspicious movements of people entering and leaving the premises whilst carrying out surveillance in the area on the afternoon of March 10th. “They eventually intercepted one of the customers and found that he was carrying a heat-sealed bag containing cannabis which he said he had just acquired inside the premises. “They then proceeded to search the premises, and after identifying the person in charge, they found a large quantity of narcotic substances and cash.

Neil Clement of West Bromwich Albion. Picture: Getty

“They also found materials required for the preparation and distribution of these substances, all of which were seized and taken to Civil Guard premises. “In light of these events, the person in charge of the premises was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence against public health and was handed over to the Civil Guard.”