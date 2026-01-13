Neil Shastri-Hurst MP has suggested children should be taught how to treat stab wounds and "catastrophic bleeding" in schools. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Children should be taught how to treat stab wounds and "catastrophic bleeding" in schools, a Conservative MP has said, as he warned many people do not know what to do in an emergency.

Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, a former surgeon, said the lessons and workshops would help save lives - as he said people who witness car crashes, stabbings or "terror-style attacks" could intervene in the critical moments after an incident to provide aid and get assistance. The Solihull West and Shirley MP said the changes would be "proportionate" and would not put pressure on schools. They would also teach youngsters how to keep themselves safe and assess risk to themselves. Dr Shastri-Hurst said: "Every year, thousands of people in England find themselves at the centre of sudden, chaotic emergencies. "A child at the roadside following a road traffic collision. "The victim of knife crime bleeding out.

The Solihull West and Shirley MP said the changes would be "proportionate" and would not put pressure on schools. Picture: Alamy

"A medical emergency unfolding whilst onlookers wait for an ambulance, watching as precious minutes slip away. "All they want to do is help, but too many do not know how. "Not infrequently, the question asked afterwards is not what went wrong, but why no one present knew what to do." Urging colleagues to back it, he later said: "The hardest burden of any of us to carry is not that we tried and failed, but that a life was lost whilst we stood by. Read more: Former soldier jailed after narrowly missing female police officer in petrol bomb attack Read more: 'Send in the Army', Starmer urged after 25,000 homes in South East left without water "Not through indifference, but through the absence of knowledge this House could have chosen to provide." Dr Shastri-Hurst worked at the major trauma service at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, one of the largest in the UK, before retraining as a barrister. He said children would be taught how to identify and manage severe bleeding if his Emergency and Life Saving Skills (Schools) Bill was passed. This would include how to apply pressure, use a tourniquet where appropriate, and stabilise a victim.

'The Knife Angel' is a 27 feet high sculpture composed of knives by the artist Alfie Bradley as a national monument against violence and aggression. Picture: Alamy