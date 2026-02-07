Neil Young has cancelled his upcoming tour of the UK and Europe, saying it is "not the time" for him to be playing live shows.

On Friday night, a message was posted to the Neil Young Archives website, which said: "I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time.

Young was due to hit the road this summer for a series of concerts across the UK and Europe, with dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Woodstock and Cork.

The 80-year-old musician has apologised to fans in a message posted to his official website, where he announced he has "decided to take a break".

"Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I'm sorry to let you down, but this is not the time.

"I do love playing live and being with you and The Chrome Hearts. Love, Neil. Be well."

The veteran musician was due to perform with his backing band The Chrome Hearts, who he started playing with in 2024, at a string of shows across the continent this summer.

The singer was expected to kick off his tour in June in the South West in Cornwall, and it was due to finish in a city in north-east Italy in July.

Young has won a string of accolades across his six-decade career, including two Grammys and nine Juno Awards.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, once in 1995 as a solo artist, and again as part of rock band Buffalo Springfield in 1997.

Young is best known for songs including Cinnamon Girl, Like A Hurricane and Rockin' In The Free World, and last year he headlined at Glastonbury and took to the stage at BST Hyde Park.