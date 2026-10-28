Neil Young has filed a $10m lawsuit against a fundraising committee that supports US President Donald Trump, citing "unauthorised" use of his 1989 song Rockin' in the Free World.

The 80-year-oild singer-songwriter sued the Trump re-election campaign in 2020 over its use of Rockin' in the Free World and Devil's Sidewalk. Young said the parties settled the matter shortly thereafter.

The Canadian-American star alleges that the Trump 47 Committee infringed on his copyright when it played the song before Trump took the stage at a October 12 rally in Ohio.

The lawsuit which says playing the song amounts to an "unauthorised public performance" comes six years after the singer sued a different Trump organisation for playing the same song.

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'Rockin’ in the Free World' is described in the suit as “a blistering anthem that contrasts the hollow promises of American political rhetoric with the harsh realities faced by the poor, homeless and forgotten”, adding: “The song is the opposite of everything that Donald J Trump stands for.”

Citing a claim that Trump’s use of the song might suggest Young himself is a Trump supporter, the suit asks for an injunction against further public performance for political purposes, as well as $10m (£7.5m) in damages.

Young is a long-time critic of the US president. As recently as last year he expressed fears that he could be barred from re-entering the US following an international tour due to Trump's policies.

In the US, music used at campaign rallies often requires a public performance licence for it to be played for an audience, even if a campaign has already purchased a legal copy of the recording.

Young is not the only high-profile musician to take legal action against the Trump administration for playing their songs without authorisation at campaign rallies or across their social media communications.

Young, The Rolling Stones, Rihanna, Adele, REM and the estate of Prince have previously criticised the president for using their music at campaign events.