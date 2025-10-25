Nelly Furtado announces she's quitting music for the 'foreseeable future'
It comes as the pop star revealed she had faced a slew of cruel body-shaming attacks from online trolls
Pop icon Nelly Furtado has revealed she's stepping back from music for the 'foreseeable future' in a shock online announcement.
Listen to this article
Taking to social media on Saturday, the Maneater hitmaker thanked fans for their support as she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her debut album Whoa, Nelly!.
Posting a throwback image of herself preparing for her debut release aged 20, the singer made the announcement that she is now preparing for "the next phase of my life".
“I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavors that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life,” Furtado wrote in the Instagram post.
“I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career.
Adding that she will "identify as a songwriter forever," the hitmaker reflected on her love of music and the joy that has come from her music capturing a new, younger audience in recent years.
Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old posted the image of her shopping for a “pink dress and some sparkly platform shoes to perform in.”
"25 years ago today my first album Whoa, Nelly! was released," she wrote.
"In the first slide I am 20 years old, about to play my first show as a professional artist at Lilith Fair . I went down to a store called “Original” on Queen West in Toronto and shopped for that pink dress and some sparkly platform shoes to perform in . It was so meaningful and my artist self felt so actualized.
"25 years later., my music has reached a whole new generation of fans and I couldn’t be happier about that."
The singer went on to "deeply thank all of those who have worked so hard to help me make my pop dreams come true".
Furtado ended her post with a recent video of the crowd cheering back at her during her performance at Citadel Music Festival in Berlin.
Signing off, the Canadian popstar added: "Thank you and goodnight!"
It follows her long-awaited comeback in 2024, releasing her newest album ‘7’.
The release made her the latest popstar to attempt a return to the limelight, riding a wave of 90s nostalgia.