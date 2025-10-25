It comes as the pop star revealed she had faced a slew of cruel body-shaming attacks from online trolls

Nelly Furtado sings at Mayfield depot during Manchester Pride 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Pop icon Nelly Furtado has revealed she's stepping back from music for the 'foreseeable future' in a shock online announcement.

Taking to social media on Saturday, the Maneater hitmaker thanked fans for their support as she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her debut album Whoa, Nelly!. Posting a throwback image of herself preparing for her debut release aged 20, the singer made the announcement that she is now preparing for "the next phase of my life". “I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavors that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life,” Furtado wrote in the Instagram post. “I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career.

Adding that she will "identify as a songwriter forever," the hitmaker reflected on her love of music and the joy that has come from her music capturing a new, younger audience in recent years. Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old posted the image of her shopping for a “pink dress and some sparkly platform shoes to perform in.” "25 years ago today my first album Whoa, Nelly! was released," she wrote. "In the first slide I am 20 years old, about to play my first show as a professional artist at Lilith Fair . I went down to a store called “Original” on Queen West in Toronto and shopped for that pink dress and some sparkly platform shoes to perform in . It was so meaningful and my artist self felt so actualized. "25 years later., my music has reached a whole new generation of fans and I couldn’t be happier about that."

Nelly Furtardo has announced she's stepping down from music. Picture: Alamy