Alfie Coleman penned a “manifesto” in a diary which identified potential targets, including the Lord Mayor of London and a mosque

Alfie Coleman was jailed at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A Neo-Nazi who planned a mass gun attack which was snared by an undercover MI5 sting has been sentenced to more than 13 years behind bars.

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Former Tesco worker Alfie Coleman, now 22, was just 14 when he first began to trawl the internet for extreme right-wing material on is electronic devices. During a retrial at the Old Bailey, prosecutors said Coleman downloaded a neo-Nazio text on his iPad as a young teenager. He also penned a "manifesto" in a diary and identified potential targets, including the Lord Mayor of London and a mosque, the court heard. Read more: Moment triple murder suspect flees UK days before wife and daughters, aged 5 and 15, found dead at family home Read more: Ruth Ellis, last woman hanged in Britain, to be granted posthumous pardon

Coleman was found guilty of preparing for terrorist acts after an Old Bailey retrial. Picture: Met Police

Judge Richard Marks KC said on Wednesday that Coleman must be treated as a dangerous offender, describing the views the defendant expressed as “virulently racist". The judge sentenced him to 13-and-a-half years in prison after he was found guilty of preparing for terrorist acts. He told Coleman: "[Giving evidence] You maintained that much of what you had said and the virulently racist views which you expressed were no more than intrusive thoughts and did not represent what you believed in real life. "It was in effect, although you did not use these words, hyperbole, bravado, fantasy, and you never had any intention to carry out an attack." The 22-year-old appeared tearful and wiped his eyes with a tissue as the judge made his remarks. Coleman, a former Tesco part-time employee, went on to compile a hate list of colleagues and customers he branded with racial slurs or as "race traitors".

Coleman was sentenced at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

The trial heard he penned the manifesto in a diary and identified potential targets, including the Lord Mayor of London and a mosque. He was caught after undercover officers from MI5 engaged with Coleman in an encrypted chat as he sought to buy weapons. Authorities first became concerned in the summer of 2023 when Coleman, from Great Notley in Essex, became increasingly active on online extreme right-wing groups. The then-19-year-old arranged with an undercover officer to buy a Makarov pistol, five magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition, in a Morrisons car park in Stratford, east London, in September 2023. Jurors saw dramatic video of Coleman dropping £3,500 in a Land Rover Discovery and picking up a holdall containing the handgun and ammunition from the boot. Before he had gone 30 yards, Coleman, who was carrying his Tesco employee card, was confronted by armed counter-terrorism police and forced to the ground.

Coleman was as young as 14 when he first started downloading extreme content. Picture: CPS

A search of the home he shared with his parents and sibling revealed the extent of Coleman’s murderous ideology, including idolising Thomas Mair, the extremist who killed MP Jo Cox. Police found £2,500 in savings and a device to detect bugs and secret cameras in his bedside drawer, a rock with a Swastika on a table, a Black Sun flag associated with neo-Nazism on the wall, and various extreme right-wing books .Giving evidence, Coleman described being lonely and suffering with his mental health during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Coleman had admitted attempting to possess both a firearm and ammunition but denied he was preparing for a terrorist attack. He had also pleaded guilty to possessing 10 documents with information likely to be useful to terrorists such as texts on weaponry and bomb-making instructions.