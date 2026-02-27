Alleged neo-Nazi fanatic accused of 'targeting vulnerable individuals' and encouraging self-harm
An alleged teenage neo-Nazi fanatic has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of a string of offences including encouraging serious self-harm online.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is alleged to have carried out extreme right-wing activities, both online and in real life, over 12 months from January 2025.
It is alleged that he targeted vulnerable individuals when he encouraged self-harm and rape on a Telegram network called Inferno.
He faces two further charges of possession of documents useful to terrorism and two charges of criminal damage to property.
He is also accused of two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, possession of extreme pornography, and having cannabis.
The defendant, from Cambridge, appeared before the Old Bailey by video-link on Friday and spoke to confirm his identity, accompanied by a youth worker.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a plea hearing on July 3 and a provisional trial from November 9 before Judge Mark Dennis KC at the Old Bailey.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.