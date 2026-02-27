An alleged teenage neo-Nazi fanatic has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of a string of offences including encouraging serious self-harm online.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is alleged to have carried out extreme right-wing activities, both online and in real life, over 12 months from January 2025.

It is alleged that he targeted vulnerable individuals when he encouraged self-harm and rape on a Telegram network called Inferno.

He faces two further charges of possession of documents useful to terrorism and two charges of criminal damage to property.

Read more: Andrew 'targeted by Russian spies' who exploited his 'hatred' of Charles

Read more: Victory for man who burnt Koran outside Turkish consulate as acquittal stands after CPS lose High Court appeal