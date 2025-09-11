Robert Talland, 59, who, along with his two children, Rosie, 33, and Stephen Talland, 36, has been jailed for more than seven years after being found guilty of racial hatred and terrorism offences. Picture: Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A neo-Nazi music producer and his two children who created and distributed songs that called for people to "paint the walls with n***** blood" have been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robert Talland, 59, of Waltham Abbey, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment with 12 months on extended licence. His son Stephen Talland, 36, of Harlow, received an imprisonment sentence of two years and his daughter, Rosie Talland, 33, was sentenced to 18 months in custody. Talland organised a gig at the Corpus Christi Club in Leeds on September 21 2019 at which both children performed songs that incited racial hatred in front of an audience that responded by making Nazi salutes, a court heard. He managed his children’s band, Embers Of An Empire, and was a leading figure of the "Blood & Honour" neo-Nazi network which promoted their ideology through "performances by far-right bands at gatherings of supporters of the neo-Nazi cause", a judge said. Read more: Far-right groups using popular games like Minecraft and Call of Duty to radicalise boys online, cybersecurity expert warns Read more: Racist lyrics in family’s neo-Nazi music 'not to be taken literally', court told

General view of Woolwich Crown Court, London. Picture: Alamy

"At the time of your offending I am satisfied that each of you had a long-standing allegiance to the neo-Nazi cause," said Judge Andrew Lees, sentencing the defendants at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday. "That is most clearly evidenced by the racist and antisemitic messages, videos, memes and other materials you posted via social media. "In addition each of you were heavily involved in the neo-Nazi Blood & Honour music network. "The concerts were characterised by the display of extreme right-wing symbiology including Nazi flags and banners, and provided a forum for the encouragement through music of racial hatred and neo-Nazi ideology." Robert Talland also ran a record label, Rampage Productions, which distributed CDs by neo-Nazi groups. The albums encouraged racial violence with songs calling for people to "paint the walls with n***** blood", "join the fight against race mixers", "hunt the reds" and "let the blood flow", the court heard. Other song lyrics cited in court on Thursday said: "Wake up white man, there is an enemy to slay, wake up white man, and take your place."

Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC